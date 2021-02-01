Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,050.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $318.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

