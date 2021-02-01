Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes $155,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 95.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG opened at $53.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.