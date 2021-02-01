Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes $4.53 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.78.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX opened at $174.25 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

