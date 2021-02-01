Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 57,754 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 145,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 409,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.14 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

