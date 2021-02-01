Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.85

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 9275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $591.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Rimini Street news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $492.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,166.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,836.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,171 shares of company stock worth $715,624 over the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 251.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

