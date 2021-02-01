Rio Silver Inc. (RYO.V) (CVE:RYO) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Rio Silver Inc. (RYO.V) (CVE:RYO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. Rio Silver Inc. (RYO.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 193,600 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.

About Rio Silver Inc. (RYO.V) (CVE:RYO)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. It owns 100% interest in the NiÃ±obamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada; and Palpa Dorado property located in Moro district of Santa province, Ancash, Peru.

