Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,638 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $34,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Southern by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.