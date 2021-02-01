Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $29.66 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $29,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 281.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

