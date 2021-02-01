Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $32,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,454,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,870,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after buying an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after buying an additional 1,156,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 389,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $77.60 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

