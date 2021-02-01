Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $27,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $425.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.29.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

