Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 406,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $30,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,644.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

