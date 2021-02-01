Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,277 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $33,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABC opened at $104.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

