Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $26.91 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 511,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 206.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX opened at $55.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

