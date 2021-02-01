Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,000 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the December 31st total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 261,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Roche stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. Roche has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

