Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.74 billion. Rockwell Automation also posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $7,833,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.68. 982,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,791. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.