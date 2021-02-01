Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to $73.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 169,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

