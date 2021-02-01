Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

ROP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $392.13. 8,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,684. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.24 and its 200-day moving average is $415.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

