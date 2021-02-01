Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,696 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $162.22. 67,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $145.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

