Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $509.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $506.00 to $509.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $390.85.

CP opened at $336.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

