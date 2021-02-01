Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$14.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock opened at C$12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$161.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7506122 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$54,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,034,988.34.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

