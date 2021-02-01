Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $114,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 8,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.80. 140,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,082,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average is $231.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

