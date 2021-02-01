Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,585,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,182 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $95,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 167.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 293,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

STLD traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. 68,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,526. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

