Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $66.54 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 729,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,435 shares of company stock valued at $24,899,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $82.68. 27,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,932. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

