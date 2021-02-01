Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $50,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Linde by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $210,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.88. 41,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.