Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 95,613 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,613 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $85,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,154,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.