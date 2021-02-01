RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RGLXY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

