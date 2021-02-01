Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 24.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $968.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

