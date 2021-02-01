Rupee (RUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $43,798.85 and approximately $52.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,977,700 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

