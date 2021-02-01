Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Up 45.4% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $225,649.20 and approximately $143.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,944.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.05 or 0.03936010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00387873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.01203412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.79 or 0.00526707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.73 or 0.00423431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00256147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00021986 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,131,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,013,854 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.