S.Finance Price Down 21% This Week (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, S.Finance has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One S.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001306 BTC on major exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $37,262.21 and $5.29 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00150460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038890 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance.

