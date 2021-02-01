Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) versus Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Head to Head Survey

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $661.74 million 5.25 $69.00 million $1.86 9.03 Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 4.65 $372.11 million $5.80 13.93

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 23.42% 4.15% 2.33% Lamar Advertising 14.81% 20.73% 3.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sabra Health Care REIT and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 1 7 4 0 2.25 Lamar Advertising 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus price target of $17.54, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $72.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.46%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 42,378 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,056 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

