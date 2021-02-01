SafeInsure (SINS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,788.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $150,325.37 and approximately $1,788.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,206,331 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.