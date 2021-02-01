Safex Token (SFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,909.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $20,909.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000921 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

