Safex Token (SFT) Trading Down 44.8% Over Last Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $17,549.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

