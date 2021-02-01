Saia (SAIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAIA opened at $176.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $203.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

