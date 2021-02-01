salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.81. The stock had a trading volume of 120,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,058. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

