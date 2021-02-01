Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $132.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.