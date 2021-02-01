Sanmina (SANM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.75-0.85 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.75-0.85 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $35.61.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

