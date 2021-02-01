SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.58. 51,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.37. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

