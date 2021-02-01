Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in January

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SCEXF opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Saracen Mineral has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Saracen Mineral Company Profile

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

