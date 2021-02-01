Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday.

SUVPF stock remained flat at $$470.75 during midday trading on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $230.61 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.49.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

