SaTT (SATT) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, SaTT has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. SaTT has a market cap of $8.38 million and $910,576.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00880503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00051358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00037104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.59 or 0.04353390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019860 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,300,197 tokens. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com.

Buying and Selling SaTT

