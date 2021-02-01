Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,560,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

SLB stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

