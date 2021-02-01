Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

NYSE:SLB opened at $22.21 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

