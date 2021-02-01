Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,331 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $329,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,779,000.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

