Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,331 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 660,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,041,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.63. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,168. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

