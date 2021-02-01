Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Cut by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

SCHB stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.44. 11,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,932. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

