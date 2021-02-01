Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.47. 833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

