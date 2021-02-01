Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 2.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,774. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

