Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $39.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGMS. Truist lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. Scientific Games has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $48.22.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.